NHL Picks Today: 4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Friday 5/1/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Lightning Moneyline

Bruins-Sabres Under 5.5

Bruins Moneyline

Golden Knights Moneyline

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Bet #1: Lightning vs. Canadiens -- Lightning Moneyline

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning May 1 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key factors:

Playoff experience gap: Tampa Bay’s core has been through multiple deep runs, while Montreal is still developing in high-pressure situations.

Tampa Bay’s core has been through multiple deep runs, while Montreal is still developing in high-pressure situations. Underlying metrics favor Tampa: Despite trailing in the series, Tampa still profiles as the better 5-on-5 possession team.

Despite trailing in the series, Tampa still profiles as the better 5-on-5 possession team. Regression spot: Montreal’s edge in the series has likely been driven by short-term variance (shooting % / goaltending spikes).

Advanced insight:

In elimination games, experienced teams tend to tighten defensively and control pace. Tampa’s structured system and ability to manage puck possession gives them a higher floor than Montreal’s more volatile style.

Bet #2: Sabres vs. Bruins -- Under 5.5 Goals

Total Goals Under May 1 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key factors:

Playoff-style hockey: Game 6 elimination scenarios historically trend toward lower scoring, tighter checking.

Game 6 elimination scenarios historically trend toward lower scoring, tighter checking. Boston’s identity: Bruins lean on defensive structure and goaltending, especially in must-win spots.

Bruins lean on defensive structure and goaltending, especially in must-win spots. Sabres regression risk: Buffalo’s offensive surge has been narrative-driven, but their underlying metrics are middle-of-the-pack.

Advanced insight:

Buffalo’s lack of playoff experience becomes critical here. Young teams often tighten up offensively under pressure, leading to fewer high-danger chances. Combine that with Boston’s conservative system, and you get a game that slows dramatically.

Bet #3: Bruins vs. Sabres -- Bruins Moneyline

Moneyline Boston Bruins May 1 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key factors:

Experience vs. inexperience: Boston has one of the most playoff-tested cores, while Buffalo is still learning how to close series.

Boston has one of the most playoff-tested cores, while Buffalo is still learning how to close series. Defensive reliability: Bruins are far more structured defensively, especially in elimination games.

Bruins are far more structured defensively, especially in elimination games. Market inefficiency: Buffalo’s breakout season has inflated their perception, but underlying numbers don’t fully support it.

Advanced insight:

This is a situational fade of public sentiment. Buffalo’s story is appealing, but playoff hockey rewards teams that limit mistakes—and Boston is elite in that area.

Bet #4: Golden Knights vs. Mammoth -- Vegas Moneyline

Moneyline Vegas Golden Knights May 2 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key factors:

Balanced roster: Vegas can roll four lines and maintain pressure—critical in playoff hockey.

Vegas can roll four lines and maintain pressure—critical in playoff hockey. Utah’s underdog profile: While competitive, Utah lacks the depth and playoff pedigree of Vegas.

While competitive, Utah lacks the depth and playoff pedigree of Vegas. Game-state advantage: Vegas excels when playing with a lead, forcing opponents into mistakes.

Advanced insight:

Vegas thrives in system-driven playoff hockey—strong forecheck, disciplined defense, and efficient scoring. Against a less experienced Utah team, that structure becomes even more impactful in a Game 6 environment.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.