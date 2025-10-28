Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Kyler Murray faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked passing defense in the league (258.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Dallas Cowboys, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Murray for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kyler Murray Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Passing Yards: 224.88

224.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.05

35.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

Murray Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Murray is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (57th overall), with 77.8 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

In his last three games, Murray has amassed 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game), connecting on 72-of-107 passes for 579 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 103 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Murray's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the New Orleans Saints, a game where he went off for 163 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 18.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 38 rushing yards on seven attempts (5.4 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, when he managed only 14.0 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 220 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 7 carries, 32 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

