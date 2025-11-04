Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Kyler Murray is looking at a matchup versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (218.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Murray a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Kyler Murray Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Passing Yards: 218.43

218.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.42

34.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

With 77.8 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), Murray is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 70th overall.

In his last three games, Murray has put up 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game), completing 72-of-107 throws for 579 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 103 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Murray's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, when he carried seven times for 38 yards on his way to 18.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (14.0 points) in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 220 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Seahawks this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

