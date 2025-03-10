Kings vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Kings vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and MSG

The New York Knicks (40-23) are favored (-2.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (33-30) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and MSG. The matchup's point total is 221.

Kings vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 221 -136 +116

Kings vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (55%)

Kings vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 28 times over 63 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 27 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 35 times.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 55.6% of the time (35 out of 63 games with a set point total).

In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (14-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-17-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in 18 of 32 home games (56.2%), compared to 17 of 31 road games (54.8%).

This year, Sacramento is 11-18-1 at home against the spread (.367 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-15-2 ATS (.485).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (18 of 30, 60%) than away (17 of 33, 51.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 14.5 points, 9.8 boards and 5.6 assists.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby averages 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 23.9 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 54.9% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 12.4 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 6.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Kings are getting 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keon Ellis.

