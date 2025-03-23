NHL
Kings vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23
In NHL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Bruins Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (38-21-9) vs. Boston Bruins (30-32-9)
- Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-230)
|Bruins (+188)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (66.6%)
Kings vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-140 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +114.
Kings vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Bruins on March 23 is 5.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Kings vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Kings, Boston is the underdog at +188, and Los Angeles is -230 playing at home.