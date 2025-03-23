FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Kings vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Bruins Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (38-21-9) vs. Boston Bruins (30-32-9)
  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-230)Bruins (+188)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (66.6%)

Kings vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-140 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +114.

Kings vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Bruins on March 23 is 5.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Kings vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Kings, Boston is the underdog at +188, and Los Angeles is -230 playing at home.

