Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir will take on the third-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (177.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Shakir, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Khalil Shakir Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.55

49.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 54.1 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), Shakir is the 32nd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 125th among all players.

In his last three games, Shakir has reeled in 15 balls (on 21 targets) for 166 yards and one touchdown, good for 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game).

Shakir has posted 46.5 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 30 targets into 24 catches for 280 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Shakir's fantasy season so far was last week against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on seven targets) for 88 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, catching one pass on two targets for 12 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

