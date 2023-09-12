Khalil Herbert Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert will be up against the team with last season's 15th-ranked run defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (120.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Herbert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Herbert vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.64

7.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.07

50.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.94

7.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 109th overall and 36th at his position, Herbert accumulated 108.8 fantasy points (8.4 per game) in 2022.

In his one game so far this year, Herbert had 27 rushing yards on nine attempts and zero touchdowns, and 37 receiving yards on three catches (five targets), ending up with 8.4 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Herbert finished with 28.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 157 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

In Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, Herbert put up 15.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 16 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD.

Herbert picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 7 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Herbert picked up 1.1 points (4 carries, 11 yards) in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

The Buccaneers gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Buccaneers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Tampa Bay last season, three players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.

Last season, no player reeled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay.

Looking at run defense, the Buccaneers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

In the ground game, no player ran for multiple scores against the Buccaneers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.