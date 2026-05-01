Kentucky Oaks Picks for the 2026 Race Today

Kentucky Oaks Picks at a Glance

Lovely Grey (30-1)

Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Always a Runner (10-1)

The Kentucky Oaks is here! The highlight of the Churchill Downs card on Friday, May 1, features a full field of 14 three-year-old fillies in the starting gate to go 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt, the traditional Kentucky Oaks distance, competing for a $1.5 million purse and the iconic blanket of lilies.

At FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet the whole Kentucky Oaks day card and get past performances and handicapping information to keep you informed as you place your wagers. FanDuel TV is also here to keep you up to date with all the horse racing news on Kentucky Oaks day, Kentucky Derby Saturday, and throughout the season.

But, before you place your bets, make sure you find out what the experts have to say about the Kentucky Oaks hopefuls.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

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2026 Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks

We asked the experts at FanDuel TV to give their tips for which contender will win the Kentucky Oaks, so let them help you with your handicapping!

Here are the horses who each of our experts has picked to be the 2026 Kentucky Oaks winner:

Dubbs Anderson - #15 Lovely Grey (30-1)

Christina Blacker - #11 Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Simon Bray - #9 Always a Runner (10-1)

Caton Bredar - #11 Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Matt Carothers - #9 Always a Runner (10-1)

Jose Contreras - #9 Always a Runner (10-1)

Scott Hazelton - #4 Counting Stars (8-1)

Mike Joyce - #11 Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Curtis Kalleward - #4 Counting Stars (8-1)

Caleb Keller - #1 Explora (6-1)

Ashley Mailloux - #11 Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Dave Weaver - #11 Percy’s Bar (6-1)

2026 Kentucky Oaks Odds

This is the 2026 Kentucky Oaks field, including trainers, jockeys, morning-line odds, and draw numbers for each runner. Note that My Miss Mo, Bottle of Rouge, and Bella Ballerina are all scratched, meaning Lovely Grey, Nycon, and Resist all draw in from the also-eligible list and will take the three outermost posts, in that order, going outward.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Explora Bob Baffert Flavien Prat 6-1 2 Zany Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 3 Search Party Mark Casse Cristian Torres 30-1 4 Counting Stars Mark Casse Francisco Arrieta 8-1 5 Meaning Michael McCarthy Juan Hernandez 5-1 SCR My Miss Mo Saffie Joseph, Jr. Micah Husbands SCR 7 Dazzling Dame Brittany Russell Luis Saez 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Keep reading at FanDuel Research for further analysis of the Kentucky Oaks as well as information about the Kentucky Derby horses, jockeys, trainers, and available wagers.

Check out our favorite longshot picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2026 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and where is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 2. It will be the 12th race on the 14-race card.

How many horses can run in the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Up to 20 horses can enter the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. However, Churchill Downs allows up to 24 horses to enter. If there are horses who defect from the main field after the draw but before 9 a.m. EDT on Kentucky Oaks day (May 1), horses can draw in from the also-eligible list, prioritized in order of how many points they earned on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is fully subscribed: 20 horses in the main field and the full four on the also-eligible list. As of Wednesday, April 29, Silent Tactic has been scratched, allowing Great White into the main field and leaving three on the outside looking in.

Which 2026 Kentucky Derby contender is the morning-line favorite?

Renegade, the impressive winner of the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, is the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Commandment, who won the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, and Further Ado, who romped in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, are projected to be next in the market at 6-1. Other Florida Derby runners, including Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1), are expected to be near the top of the market, reflecting that race’s reputation as the best prep race in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series this year.

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