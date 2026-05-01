2026 Kentucky Derby Picks: Experts vs AI

The first weekend of May is coming up, and horse racing enthusiasts all know what that means. All eyes turn to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports. Every Kentucky Derby Day, held on the first Saturday in May, bettors look for an edge as contenders emerge from the Road to the Kentucky Derby, each with a shot at becoming the next winning horse.

This year, we’re once again putting tradition up against technology, experienced handicappers versus AI-driven predictions. For decades, experts have studied past Kentucky Derby winners, current Derby contenders, analyzing tactical speed, pace scenarios, and how each horse finishes down the stretch, while also tracking where the strongest betting support is building. But now, AI is changing the game, quickly processing data from prep races, speed figures, and analyzing trends to uncover new insights ahead of Derby Day.

So, who has the advantage in 2026? The instincts of seasoned experts or the precision of AI? As the field loads under the Twin Spires, we’re about to find out which approach comes closest to predicting how the race unfolds.

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The Road to the Kentucky Derby: Meet Our Experts

ChatGPT’s Betting Picks and Winners

Our AI Kentucky Derby odds system is built on layers of data that serious bettors already trust, just processed faster and more consistently to analyze which horse has the best chance at winning the Kentucky Derby. To shape these picks, our AI focused on a few key areas:

Recent prep race results. Performances in major stops along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, like the Santa Anita Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Florida Derby, help reveal which horses are peaking at the right time and how they stack up under pressure.

Performances in major stops along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, like the Santa Anita Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Florida Derby, help reveal which horses are peaking at the right time and how they stack up under pressure. Morning-line odds. These early projections offer insight into how oddsmakers view each contender before heavy betting support shifts the market on Kentucky Derby Day.

These early projections offer insight into how oddsmakers view each contender before heavy betting support shifts the market on Kentucky Derby Day. Historical trends. Looking back at past Kentucky Derby winners helps identify patterns like how often favorites actually deliver or how certain profiles translate once the gates open at Churchill Downs.

Looking back at past Kentucky Derby winners helps identify patterns like how often favorites actually deliver or how certain profiles translate once the gates open at Churchill Downs. Running style and race dynamics. Some horses rely on tactical speed, others close late, and some sit just off the pace. Understanding how those styles interact is key to predicting how the race unfolds, and how horses finish.

Some horses rely on tactical speed, others close late, and some sit just off the pace. Understanding how those styles interact is key to predicting how the race unfolds, and how horses finish. AI pattern recognition ties it all together, scanning for repeatable signals and spotting potential value plays, horses that could outperform their odds when it matters most.

The Kentucky Derby Experts

Meet the human experts we consulted about all the Kentucky Derby action happening at Churchill Downs this May.

James Scully (Twin Spires Analyst)

James Scully is returning this year as an expert for the 2026 race. James Scully is a veteran writer and handicapper, offering in-depth analysis and picks for Brisnet.com, TwinSpires.com, and KentuckyDerby.com

Kevin Kilroy (Fair Grounds and Churchill Racing Analyst)

Kevin Kilroy is also a returning source for this year’s race. Kevin Kilroy is a veteran racing and handicapping analyst who covers major tracks including Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs, Ellis Park, Fair Grounds, and Turfway Park. He’s known for breaking down race dynamics and delivering informed insights across the Kentucky Derby circuit.

Kaitlin Benson (Turfway Park and Twin Spires Racing)

Kaitlin Benson is a racing analyst and handicapper covering Churchill Downs, offering insights into Kentucky Derby contenders. Known for her alternative takes, she evaluates form, pace scenarios, and emerging talent along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, helping identify potential value plays and overlooked runners on Derby Day.

Derby Day Win Picks: Who is Taking The Roses This Year

Chat GPT’s Pick: Commandment. The AI model predicts what a lot of experts have already known: that Commandment is certainly the favorite to win. The AI model also notes the type of profile Commandment has similarities shown in recent Kentucky Derby winners at Churchill Downs. Commandment checks a lot of those boxes: proven ability on the Road to the Kentucky, multiple strong wins in competitive fields, and most importantly, demonstrated tactical speed

James Scully’s Pick: Commandment. He entered the Kentucky Derby in strong form, winning four of five starts, including at Churchill Downs, and beating top contenders.

Kevin Kilroy’s Pick: Commandment. Kevin Kilroy also picks Commandment as his favorite to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Having won 4 out of his last 5 starts, Commandment also has pedigree appeal, siring three other Kentucky Derby winners.

Kaitlin Benson’s Pick: Commandment. Kaitlin Benson’s pick is also Commandment. Given the popularity of this horse's odds as well as its pedigree and past winning history, it is no surprise that our experts unanimously favor this contender.

Exacta, Trifecta, and Superfecta Picks

Betting on who will be the winner is a simple and solid choice for bettors not looking to get too heavily invested. However, betting on things like the exacta, trifecta, or super high five can yield a larger payout.

Not sure what type of bet to make? Here are some of the most popular bet types for horse racing:

Exacta (1st and 2nd): The Exacta is a bet that wagers on which two horses will come in first and second in that order. Commandment and Renegade are the AI’s top horses for this pick.

Trifecta (1st, 2nd, 3rd): Similar to the Exacta, the trifecta focuses on the top three instead of the top two. The AI favors Commandment, Renegade, and The Puma.

Superfecta (1st–4th): Similar to the above, the Superfecta chooses the top 4 horses to finish in that specific order. The AI favors adding Chief Wallabee for 4th place.

Super High Five (1st–5th): Finally, the Super High Five involves picking who will come in the top five spots in that specific order.

Side-By-Side Kentucky Derby Picks

Bet Type ChatGPT Picks James Scully Picks Kevin Kilroy Picks Kaitlin Benson Picks Exacta Commandment / Renegade Commandment / Renegade Commandment / Renegade Commandment / The Puma Trifecta Commandment / Renegade / The Puma Commandment / Renegade / The Puma Commandment / Renegade / Emerging Market Commandment/ The Puma / Renegade Superfecta Commandment / Renegade / The Puma / Chief Wallabee Commandment / Renegade / The Puma / Chief Wallabee Commandment / Renegade / Emerging Market / Incredibolt Commandment/ The Puma / Renegade / Incredibolt

Where The AI and The Experts Agree, and Where They Don’t

One of the most interesting takeaways from comparing the experts and AI this year is just how often they start in the same place, even if they don’t always finish there. Across both camps, there’s clear agreement that the 2026 Kentucky Derby picture runs through a small group of standout contenders, especially Commandment and Renegade. Both the experts and the AI model consistently rate derby contenders as top-tier win threats based on form, consistency, and their ability to adapt to pace pressure at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day.

Where things align further is in the importance of tactical speed and race versatility. Both humans and the model favor horses that can either press the pace or sit just off it and still finish strongly when the field compresses late. That shared logic shows up in exacta and trifecta constructions on both sides.

Where They Don’t Align

Where they start to diverge is in value judgment. Experts tend to include more narrative-driven picks like Chief Wallabee or Cherokee Nation, often influenced by surface impressions, connections, or perceived upside. The AI model, on the other hand, is more conservative in certain spots and more aggressive in others; downgrading inconsistent profiles while elevating “overlays” like Burnham Square based on pattern signals rather than reputation.

The experts lean on experience and storylines, while the AI leans on structure and repeatable trends, but both are circling many of the same top horses.

Bet Smarter Using Both Sides

Knowledge is power, so it’s important for bettors to not only rely on one side or the other but to combine the knowledge of both experts and the AI. The strongest betting tickets often come from blending agreement points on both sides. For example, pairing the AI’s top-rated horse with a consensus expert favorite, then mixing in deeper longshots underneath in exactas or trifectas to increase payout upside. The idea is to build around shared confidence while still capturing value where opinions diverge.

It also helps to remember that not all horses (or bets) are equal. Win bets, exactas, trifectas, and superfectas all carry different risk levels and payouts. Some horses are safer, others are higher-risk but offer bigger returns if they land in the right position.

Will The Experts or The AI Win The Saturday Race?

On the first Saturday in May, one thing is guaranteed: the Kentucky Derby always delivers chaos, pace surprises, and unexpected horse finishes. Whether you trust seasoned handicappers, AI models, or your own instincts, Derby Day remains one of the most unpredictable betting events in sports.

Find your Winning Horse and Build Your Kentucky Derby Bets

FanDuel is a leading destination for horse racing and sports betting, with coverage of the full Road to the Kentucky Derby, including prep races, the Kentucky Oaks, and Triple Crown events. Sign up, follow your favorite contenders, and build your Derby Day tickets ahead of post time.

As for which horses to bet on -- check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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