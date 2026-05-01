Kentucky Derby Payouts: A Comprehensive Guide

Key Takeaways:

The Kentucky Derby offers some of the most lucrative betting opportunities in horse racing, largely because its 20-horse field creates more longshot possibilities and higher-paying exotic combinations than smaller races.

The race’s $5 million purse heavily rewards top finishers, with the winner at Churchill Downs earning the majority of the prize money while only the top five horses receive any share at all.

Kentucky Derby betting payouts are determined by the pari-mutuel system, meaning odds and returns depend entirely on how much money the public wagers on each horse before the race begins.

Exotic wagers such as exactas, trifectas, and superfectas can produce significant payouts in the Derby, especially when longshots finish in the top positions and disrupt the expected order of favorites.

Historic upsets, including longshot winners like Donerail and Rich Strike, demonstrate how unpredictable results can translate into some of the largest payoffs in the sport.

There’s no betting race as exciting as the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Barring earth-shaking events, it’s always on the first Saturday in May, meaning that in 2026 it happens Saturday, May 2. The race is open to a field of 20 top three-year-olds, the biggest field in American racing and one of the biggest fields in world racing. The winner of the race gets the lion’s share of a $5 million purse – and thanks to the huge field size, bettors can find it as lucrative as the horse owners!

After all, with so many horses in the field, there are so many runners that some of the live ones get ignored on the tote board. There are so many possible exotic combinations that many live ones are underbet.

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Introduction to Horse Racing

Horse racing dates back to the days of people bragging that their horse was faster than their neighbor’s, friend’s, or rival’s horse. In that sense, horse racing is simple: the horses line up in the starting gate, they run a certain distance, and the fastest horse to the finish line wins.

It’s a little more complicated at the racetrack nowadays. There are eligibility requirements – in horse racing terms, “conditions” – for each race. In the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, every horse who enters has to be three years old. Their connections have to pay to nominate them to the Triple Crown races. And, in the case of the Kentucky Derby, the horse has to earn Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

But, once the field is set and the gates open? That 1 ¼ miles of the Kentucky Derby is a lot like the dash down Main Street was back in the day, except there’s a lot more money involved. The first horse to the finish line wins. And, there are a lot more opportunities to bet on whose horse is fastest!

Prize Money Structure

Different horse races have different prize money structures. A lot of races pay out to most or all of the runners, and might have purse enhancements for horses bred or trained in the state where the race is run. However, for all the money at stake in the Kentucky Derby, the payout structure for the Kentucky Derby is a lot simpler than it is for most overnight events.

What Are the Kentucky Derby Payouts?

As is usual in horse racing, the winner gets the majority of the purse in the Kentucky Derby. Thanks to record purse increases in recent years, the Kentucky Derby purse is $5 million, making it not only one of the most prestigious horse races in the world but also one of the richest.

The Kentucky Derby winner is awarded $3.1 million. The money goes to the owner, though, of course, shares of that go to the trainer, jockey, and other people associated with the horse, based on agreements they have with the owner. The payout is $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth, and $150,000 for fifth.

If a horse finishes out of the top five in the Derby, the share of the purse is zero. Simple as that.

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts

As interesting as it is to know how the owners and connections of horses are paid for a Kentucky Derby victory, it’s also good to know how bettors can make money in the Kentucky Derby. After all, only 20 horses and their owners get into the field at Churchill Downs, but anyone can be a big winner on Derby day by handicapping the race, playing their opinions, and getting a little bit lucky.

For all Kentucky Derby betting payouts, keep in mind that they are pari-mutuel. That means odds are not final until the race starts, and they are based on the actual money people bet on the horses. So, the horse with the most money bet on them is the favorite and will pay the lowest for a win wager. The horse with the least money bet on them by the public will be the longest shot, and the payoff will be much bigger.

What Were the Kentucky Derby Payouts in 2025?

Sovereignty was dismissed at final odds of 7-1 by the betting public after being defeated by Tappan Street in the Florida Derby (G1), but emerged as the top horse of his class with a dominant 1 ½-length victory over favored Journalism in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Baeza, second behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) in his final prep, needed to draw in off the also-eligible list, but he got there and was good enough to rally for third at 13-1 odds.

A $2 bet on Sovereignty to win paid $17.96, a price that felt like a king’s ransom, especially as Sovereignty continued to win with even more confidence in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers (G1).

The place and show payoffs, though lower than the win payoff, are where the power of a 20-horse field begins to shine. After all, even with three eminently logical horses, place and show payoffs in such a big field are more robust than they would be for such horses in a more typical field of eight or ten. A place bet on Sovereignty returned $7.50; Journalism paid $4.94 to show. Show bets on Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza paid $5.58, $3.70, and $8.38, respectively.

Those straight win, place, and show bets only hinge on one horse. Exotic wager types are harder to hit because they require more horses, but that difficulty also comes with the chance of a bigger score. Exactas, trifectas, and superfectas require bettors to pick the first two, three, and four horses in order – a tough task in a 20-horse field, but one that pays anyone who solves the puzzle handsomely. A $2.00 exacta of Sovereignty over Journalism paid $48.32. The trifecta with Baeza in third paid $115.56 for a base bet of just $0.50. The $1.00 superfecta with late-running Final Gambit rounding it out returned a handsome $1,682.27.

The truly intrepid can bet the Super High Five. The challenge is steep: picking the top five horses in order. If you’re right, however, you can expect life-changing winnings: the 2025 Super High Five, with Owen Almighty holding for that last slot, paid $38,405.96 for a $1 base bet.

What Are the Record Kentucky Derby Payouts?

The highest Kentucky Derby payout ever for a win wager happened in 1913, when Donerail paid $184.90 to win 1913. That was a long time ago … but great news for modern-day players is that all four other triple-digit Kentucky Derby winners all happened in the 21st century! Those include Rich Strike, who paid $163.60 in 2022; Country House, who paid $132.40 in 2019; Mine That Bird, who paid $103.20 in 2009; and Giacomo, who paid $102.60 in 2005.

Looking at exotics, the key to historically large payouts is a whole group of longshot racehorses filling out the top few spots. And, a perfect storm of that happened in 2005. Not only did 50-1 outsider Giacomo take the blanket of roses, but second-place Closing Argument was the longest shot on the board at 71-1. The next two across the wire were 9-2 Afleet Alex and 29-1 Don’t Get Mad.

This means that the record Kentucky Derby payouts for the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta all happened in 2005. The $2 exacta paid $9,814.90, and the $2.00 trifecta paid $133,134.80. Anyone who had the $1 superfecta could celebrate a $864,253.00 payoff!

How can I watch and bet on the Kentucky Derby?

Fortunately, it is easy to watch and bet on the Kentucky Derby. Seeing the Kentucky Derby live and betting it on track is fun, but even if you can’t make it out to Louisville for the race, you can get your piece of the action by wagering at FanDuel Racing, and get up-to-the-minute news and information about the Run for the Roses at FanDuel TV in the weeks, days, and hours leading into the race!

As for which horses to bet on -- check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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