NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Friday 5/1/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Magic Moneyline

Raptors +3.5

Lakers +3.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic -- Magic Moneyline

7:00 PM ET | Orlando Leads 3-2

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been officially ruled out for Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons due to a right calf strain. It will be the second straight game Wagner has missed after suffering the injury in Game 4.

Wagner's injury was a crushing blow to Orlando's defense in Game 5 because he has excelled at defending Cade Cunningham, making the Detroit superstar work for every shot. Cunningham clearly felt more comfortable attacking without Wagner, as Cade scored 45 points on 13-of-23 shooting in Game 5. That 45-point performance was the single most important individual performance of this series, and it happened directly because the best defender assigned to Cunningham was standing in street clothes. The same defensive absence returns for Game 6.

However, the Magic are returning home today, and Paolo Banchero was also enormous in Game 5 with 45 points, 17-for-31 shooting and six made threes.

Only six No. 8 seeds have ever advanced to the second round of the playoffs, so the Magic are on the brink of making history if they can do so. Banchero's 45-point performance kept Orlando in the game last time out despite Wagner's absence, but the Pistons' overall physical dominance on the boards was decisive — Detroit outrebounded Orlando 49-33, with 16 offensive rebounds.

Banchero will likely again carry an enormous offensive burden. Anthony Black contributed an efficient 19 points off the bench in Game 5, a great sign for Orlando moving forward with Wagner injured.

As we just saw last night with the Timberwolves, homecourt matters a lot, especially for short-handed teams. Orlando has looked like -- at worst -- Detroit's equal for the majority of this series. At home with a chance to close the series, Orlando to win is my favorite way to bet this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors -- Raptors +3.5

7:30 PM ET | Cleveland Leads 3-2

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors May 1 11:42pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Ingram suffered a heel injury in Game 5, which puts his status in question for today. Despite that, I think the Toronto Raptors can cover.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' case is backed by talent and overall season record. Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. James Harden averages 23.6 points and 8 assists. Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points and 9 rebounds. All three are healthy, all three have been productive throughout this series.

The legitimate counter-argument is that the Raptors are 5-3 against the Cavs this season counting regular season and playoffs, and Cleveland is an NBA-worst 35-52 against the spread entering this contest. That ATS record is historic in its badness and reflects a consistent pattern of not covering spreads even when winning games. Toronto at home in an elimination game with their crowd fully behind them is not a pushover scenario regardless of the Raps' injury situation.

The Raptors have strung together five straight wins at Scotiabank Arena. They are 9-1 in their last 10 home games, scoring 121.8 points per contest. That home dominance is a real structural advantage that the market may be underrating a tad.

Needing a home win to stay alive, the Raptors are capable of getting just that, but I prefer to take them +3.5 instead of moneyline.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets -- Lakers +3.5

9:30 PM ET | Lakers Lead 3-1

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers May 2 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The most complex series remaining in the first round has arrived at its most consequential point. NBA stars Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant will miss this critical Game 6 matchup. Strip away those two names, and you are looking at a game where LeBron James and an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers supporting cast take on Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and a Houston Rockets team that has now held Los Angeles under 100 points in consecutive games.

Houston has limited James' Lakers to under 100 points in Games 4 and 5 after LA cleared 100 in the three prior victories. That back-to-back sub-100 performance is the defining trend of this series' momentum shift, and it is happening at Toyota Center — where Houston is a completely better team than on the road. The Rockets' defensive scheme has found the blueprint for dismantling LA's halfcourt offense without Doncic's ability to create open looks for others. Forcing turnovers at a good rate — Houston has generated turnovers throughout Games 4 and 5 that have led to easy transition baskets — and exploiting the Lakers' injury-thinned backcourt has been the formula.

Austin Reaves returned in Game 5 but went 4-for-16 in his first action since April 2 while looking rusty. However, he still finished with 22 points through foul-drawing and free throw conversion. Reaves at improving full health and full rhythm — which is a realistic expectation heading into his second game back from injury — is a game-changer for how the Lakers can create in the halfcourt. His off-ball movement, catch-and-shoot ability, and floater game take pressure off LeBron to be the lone primary creator.

LeBron squeezed just 22 assists out of 37 potential assists over the past three contests, with the team's bad offensive efforts burning his setups. That disconnect between James generating clean looks and his teammates converting them is the heart of the Lakers' offensive crisis, and it is one that Reaves returning to form can solve more than any tactical adjustment.

With Reaves likely to play better, LA is the side of the spread I want to be on tonight.

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NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.