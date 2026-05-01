Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-16) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-19)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | KC: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 1-2, 3.86 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-4, 5.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-2) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (1-4) will take the ball for the Royals. Woo's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Royals have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Ragans' five starts with a set spread. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ragans starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.6%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +126 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -184 to cover.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Royals on May 1 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 32 opportunities.

The Mariners are 12-20-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won three of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (21.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-17-0).

The Royals have put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 33 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439. He's batting .289.

He is 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Cole Young is batting .286 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Young brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Cal Raleigh has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .192/.275/.392.

Josh Naylor has been key for Seattle with 24 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .336.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.430). He's batting .289.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 33rd, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Carter Jensen has accumulated 23 hits, a team-best for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .165 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!