Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (47-18) on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -15.5 232.5 -1351 +810

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (80.4%)

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 34 times this season (34-29-1).

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 30-34-1 this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 30 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 65 opportunities (49.2%).

At home, Detroit has a worse record against the spread (16-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-12-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 33 opportunities this season (45.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 32 opportunities (46.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 14-18-0 record) than on the road (.485, 16-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more frequently at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than on the road (14 of 33, 42.4%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.8 points, 10 assists and 5.6 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.5 points, 1.7 assists and 10.5 boards.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer gets the Grizzlies 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cedric Coward averages 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

The Grizzlies receive 14 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies get 11.2 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists.

