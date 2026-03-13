Southern vs Florida A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Southern Jaguars (16-16, 11-7 SWAC) will play in the SWAC tournament against the No. 2 seed Florida A&M Rattlers (15-15, 11-7 SWAC), Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Southern vs. Florida A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern win (64.8%)

Southern is a 2.5-point favorite over Florida A&M on Friday and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Southern vs. Florida A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

Florida A&M has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Southern (4-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Florida A&M (10-7) does as the underdog (58.8%).

The Jaguars have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered three times in nine games at home, and they've covered nine times in 19 games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Rattlers have a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).

Southern is 8-11-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Florida A&M has beaten the spread 12 times in 19 SWAC games.

Southern vs. Florida A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern has been victorious in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Jaguars have a mark of 9-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -152 or better on the moneyline.

Florida A&M has been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. Florida A&M has finished 8-9 in those games.

The Rattlers are 6-9 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Southern has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Southern was 143rd in college basketball on offense (74.8 points scored per game) and 61st defensively (68.3 points conceded).

With 34.8 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, Southern was 42nd and 90th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 13.0 assists per game last year, Southern was 219th in college basketball.

Last year, Southern was 259th in the country in turnovers committed (12.0 per game) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

Florida A&M scored 72.1 points per game (228th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 75.3 points per contest (278th-ranked).

Florida A&M grabbed 30.1 boards per game (291st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

Last year Florida A&M ranked 250th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.6 per game.

Florida A&M averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

