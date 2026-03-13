Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (22-44) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13 236.5 -699 +490

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.2%)

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 28 times in 66 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 28-37-1 against the spread this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 29 of 66 opportunities (43.9%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread in home games (14-19-1) than it does on the road (14-18-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in 12 of 34 home games (35.3%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 19 of 32 matchups (59.4%).

This season, Dallas is 16-16-1 at home against the spread (.485 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-21-0 ATS (.364).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 48.5% of the time at home (16 of 33), and 39.4% of the time away (13 of 33).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

James Harden is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 17.7 points, 8.7 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 30.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 14.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 13.8 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 13.1 points, 3 boards and 3.8 assists. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks get 12.7 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

