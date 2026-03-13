Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: MSG and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (15-51) host the New York Knicks (42-25) after losing seven home games in a row. The Knicks are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 227.5 -952 +640

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (82.9%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a 35-31-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 66 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 66 chances this season.

The Pacers have hit the over 47% of the time this season (31 of 66 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-11-0) than it has in road tilts (14-20-1).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the over/under 46.9% of the time (15 of 32 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 48.6% of games (17 of 35).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.515, 17-16-0 record) than on the road (.333, 11-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 17 of 33 times at home (51.5%), and 14 of 33 away (42.4%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20 points, 2.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15 points, 3.9 assists and 4.1 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24 points for the Pacers, plus 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is also making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 10.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 61.4% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

