Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Clippers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: CHSN, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) host the Chicago Bulls (27-39) after winning four straight home games. The Clippers are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Clippers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 234.5 -671 +490

Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (79%)

Clippers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a game 36 times this season (36-29-0).

The Bulls have 29 wins against the spread in 66 games this year.

This season, 37 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 66 opportunities (48.5%).

Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-14-0) than it does in road games (19-15-0).

The Clippers have gone over the total in 18 of 31 home games (58.1%), compared to 19 of 34 road games (55.9%).

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (16-17-1) than on the road (13-19-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.2%, 13 of 34) than away (59.4%, 19 of 32).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 1.1 assists and 3.1 boards.

Jordan Miller is averaging 9.4 points, 2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey averages 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He is also making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Bulls 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.