Raptors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Raptors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and TSN

The Phoenix Suns (39-27) visit the Toronto Raptors (36-29) after winning three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2026. The over/under in the matchup is set at 218.5.

Raptors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4 218.5 -176 +148

Raptors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (66.6%)

Raptors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 31 times in 65 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 40-24-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 24 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

Suns games this season have hit the over 28 times in 66 opportunities (42.4%).

At home, Toronto sports a worse record against the spread (13-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-14-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (39.4%) than games on the road (34.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.571, 20-14-1 record) than on the road (.645, 20-10-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 35) than away (16 of 31) this season.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 17.3 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (10th in league), with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 17.3 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Per game, Jordan Goodwin provides the Suns 8.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

