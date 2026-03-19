NHL
Lightning vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Canucks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-38-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-280)
|Canucks (+225)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (74.2%)
Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Lightning are -110 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -110.
Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Lightning-Canucks matchup on March 19 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -280 favorite on the road.