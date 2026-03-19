Lightning vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canucks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-38-8)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-280) Canucks (+225) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (74.2%)

Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Lightning are -110 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -110.

Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under

The Lightning-Canucks matchup on March 19 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -280 favorite on the road.

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