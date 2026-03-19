NHL
Sabres vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
NHL action on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Sharks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (42-20-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-28-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-142)
|Sharks (+118)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (61.8%)
Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Sabres are +168 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -215.
Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Sharks matchup on March 19, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.