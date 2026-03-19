Oilers vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (34-26-9) vs. Florida Panthers (33-31-3)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-152) Panthers (+126) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (66.4%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +158 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -196.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Panthers on March 19 is 6.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -152 favorite at home.

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