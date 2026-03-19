Kings vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Flyers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (28-24-15) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-23-12)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-170) Flyers (+140) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (68.1%)

Kings vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -172 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +140.

Kings vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Flyers on March 19, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Kings vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -170 favorite at home.

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