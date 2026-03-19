NHL
Kings vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
On Thursday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Flyers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (28-24-15) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-23-12)
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-170)
|Flyers (+140)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (68.1%)
Kings vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -172 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +140.
Kings vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Flyers on March 19, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Kings vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -170 favorite at home.