NHL
Senators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Islanders Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (34-24-9) vs. New York Islanders (39-24-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-140)
|Islanders (+116)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (53.3%)
Senators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Senators are +172 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -215.
Senators vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Islanders matchup on March 19, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Senators vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -140 favorite at home.