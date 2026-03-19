Senators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Islanders Game Info

Ottawa Senators (34-24-9) vs. New York Islanders (39-24-5)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-140) Islanders (+116) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (53.3%)

Senators vs Islanders Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Senators are +172 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -215.

Senators vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Islanders matchup on March 19, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Senators vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -140 favorite at home.

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