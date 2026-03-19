NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
On Thursday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Utah Mammoth.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) vs. Utah Mammoth (35-27-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-137)
|Mammoth (+114)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.8%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +186 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -235.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for Golden Knights-Mammoth on March 19 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -137 favorite at home.