Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

On Thursday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) vs. Utah Mammoth (35-27-6)

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-137) Mammoth (+114) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.8%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +186 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -235.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Mammoth on March 19 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -137 favorite at home.

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