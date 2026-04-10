Keeneland Picks: Lexington Stakes Day, 4/11/26

Key Takeaways:

Lexington Stakes Day at Keeneland Race Course features competitive fields across multiple class levels, where pace pressure and class drops often create value opportunities for Keeneland picks beyond the headline race.

In the Race 3 starter allowance, class relief, and a return to more suitable company give Fountain Run a chance to rebound, while a contested early tempo could set the table for late runners like Tres Soles to finish strongly.

In the Race 7 turf allowance, projected pace from outside posts should favor runners with closing ability, positioning Love’m Or Liam to build on recent improvement and giving lightly raced Arkhipov another opportunity to progress.

In the Jenny Wiley Stakes, tactical positioning and distance suitability stand out as key factors, with adaptable runners such as Segesta and Destino d’Oro well-suited to handle a measured early pace and deliver consistent efforts late.

The Keeneland spring meet rolls on Saturday, April 11, with a card that features the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes. The Lexington is the final Kentucky Derby points race, and though none of the runners are close enough to the Kentucky Derby bubble for those points to get them to Churchill Downs’ signature race, the 11-horse field is both a strong betting race and a preview of three-year-olds who can make it to other major races through the Triple Crown and beyond.

Of course, the Lexington isn’t the only horse racing event this Saturday at Keeneland. The Lexington, Kentucky, track offers a full 11-race card, including the Jenny Wiley (G1), a $650,000 race for the best filly and mare turf routers in the country. And, with big fields at all kinds of levels and distances all day long, it’s a trademark strong Keeneland betting card.

The action gets underway at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You can get the latest news and watch every race through FanDuel TV, and you can get past performances and bet every race online at FanDuel. Make sure to follow news and scratches on race day – it’s supposed to be a nice day at Keeneland, but the weather can always change, and scratches can happen for any reason. An informed bettor is a successful bettor, after all!

Keeneland Horse Racing Free Picks – 2026 Lexington Stakes Day Best Bets

Here are three expert picks in stakes races at Keeneland on Blue Grass day:

Race 3: $12,500 starter allowance, 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt - Fountain Run, Tres Soles

FanDuel odds: 12-1 and 10-1

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Money Run is probably going to take a lot of money, given some big races he has run recently at Oaklawn, but this is a good spot for betting against him. He has been off the board in all three of his starts at Keeneland, and he may just be a horse for the course in Hot Springs – his form elsewhere isn’t the same. Eye Dee Kay also has some questions floating; though he showed some improved form at Fair Grounds, it’s hard to take a short price in a $12,500 starter at Keeneland on a horse who kept missing over and over again for starter $15,000 at Hawthorne.

On the other hand, Fountain Run (12-1) comes into this race off of a sloppy-track flop over the Oaklawn surface, and should do better now that he returns to a fast surface – especially since that last race was against conventional allowance company (including next-out stakes winner and 2025 Kentucky Derby alumnus Publisher) and now he returns to starter allowance company. He beat a much pricier starter group two back – $50,000 company – but still qualifies for this $12,500 condition because that's the price he broke his maiden for before making an ascent up the class ladder. He does his best on the front end, and it won’t be easy, but even if someone outjumps him, he has been able to win from a pressing spot as well, giving him another chance as he drops in class for trainer Anna Meah.

There is a chance the pace will get hotly contested. If that happens, Tres Soles (10-1) should be coming to pick up the pieces. He has come close a lot lately – though his last win came eight starts ago, he has been second or third in his last five races. However, there are reasons this may not be a permanent case of second-itis: all those recent placings came on Tapeta, but his most recent win came on conventional dirt. He also made a move to the barn of William Stinson, Jr., who can win at a price first off the claim and has also done well with a limited amount of all-weather to dirt moves. Though he can win from close to the pace, he often works a late-running trip, and if all the possible speed actually goes, he could be the one with the most gas left late.

Race 7: First-level allowance, one mile on the turf - Love’m Or Liam, Arkhipov

FanDuel odds: 6-1 and 8-5

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With plenty of speed drawn outside him, this is going to be a tough spot for Noble Confessor to get the job done, and could open up a chance for value on the rest of the field. Love’m Or Liam (6-1) needed eight starts to earn his diploma for Bill Mott, but did so last out at Gulfstream and may have just figured it out. He frequently flashes smart late pace, something that should suit him well given the probable pace set up of this race. He will need to take a step forward from his maiden form, but Mott spots his horses well off their maiden wins and does well with his shippers, and the barn’s “A” rider, Junior Alvarado, keeps the faith.

If Noble Confessor is the shorter-priced horse to ditch, Arkhipov (8-5) is the one of that pair worth considering. He has started just three times, but has shown steady improvement through his three starts. Furthermore, his races have been spaced out until his maiden win, but he comes back comparably quickly for this one. The biggest question is pace; he got a flying pace to close into for his maiden win last out at Tampa Bay Downs. But, Chad Brown trainees often stay sharp after their maiden wins, and with all the pace – especially outside him – he should get a solid setup.

Race 9: Jenny Wiley (G1), 1 1/16 miles on the turf - Segesta, Destino d’Oro

FanDuel odds: 7-2 and 4-1

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Chad Brown has won six of the last eight editions of the Jenny Wiley, and seven total. He has a live chance to win it again with Segesta (7-2). It’ll be her first start of the year – but that’s perfectly in line with his profile, as four of his seven winners were making their first start of the year, and another had been on the bench since January. The pace scenario favors her – she has tactical speed from the outside, and with a few horses who can show speed but no likely torrid pace battle, she can work an outside stalking trip and have plenty left to finish. Though she has yet to win at 1 1/16 miles, she has only tried the distance once, and has won at both a mile and 1 ⅛ miles, meaning it should be right in her abilities. Finally, both her Keeneland races have been good ones: a maiden win in 2024 and a neck second in the First Lady (G1) last year.

Since her last freshening, Destino d’Oro (4-1) has won three straight for trainer Brad Cox. She is a late runner, but last out in the Hillsborough she showed a nice dimension, sitting midfield – and when she won the Pucker Up (G3) at Ellis last year she did so from just off the pace, meaning she has a world of adaptability. That should help her here, as should the 1 1/16-mile distance. She is 3-for-4 at that distance, with her only defeat being a seriously troubled head loss in the Jessamine (G2) as a two-year-old. It’s safe to say that this is her perfect distance, and she’ll be a factor in the lane.

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