NHL
Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Bruins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (48-25-6) vs. Boston Bruins (43-26-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ABC
Lightning vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-122)
|Bruins (+102)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (56.4%)
Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -260.
Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Bruins on April 11, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Bruins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -122 favorite, while Boston is a +102 underdog at home.