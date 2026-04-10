NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Thursday: Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Alperen Sengun Over 8.5 Rebounds (-132)

Timberwolves at Rockets, 9:40 p.m. ET

Alperen Sengun - Rebounds Alperen Sengun Over Apr 11 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alperen Sengun is one of the most complete big men in the NBA, and his rebounding numbers back it up. He's averaging 8.9 rebounds per game on the season — right on the edge of his 8.5 FanDuel line — while racking up 34 double-doubles this year, tied for eighth in the league. In his most recent game, he posted 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists against the Phoenix Suns, demonstrating his continued dominance on the glass.

Friday's opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, play at a pace that generates shot attempts and missed shots — exactly the kind of game that swells rebound totals for active interior players like Sengun. The Houston Rockets have playoff home-court seeding on the line at 50-29, meaning the Rockets will be playing hard and the game should go late into the fourth quarter with full minutes for Sengun. At -118, this sits just below the key juice threshold and represents solid value on one of the league's most reliable rebounders.

NBA Player Prop Bet: LaMelo Ball Over 7.5 Assists (+102)

Pistons at Hornets, 7:10 p.m. ET

LaMelo Ball - Assists LaMelo Ball Over Apr 10 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

LaMelo Ball is one of the most electric playmakers in the NBA, and his assist totals have been a reliable prop market throughout 2025-26.

Tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons is critical for the Charlotte Hornets' play-in positioning — the Hornets enter at 43-37, right on the bubble — which should ensure Ball will play heavy minutes and carry significant offensive responsibility.

The Pistons (58-22) have clinched the top seed in the East and may rest — or not give huge minutes to — key players in a game with less on the line for them, which would allow Ball even more runway to rack up dimes against a defense that isn't fully locked in. LaMelo with urgency and a motivated Hornets team is a good recipe for an assists over.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Tyrese Maxey Over 28.5 Points (-125)

76ers at Pacers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Tyrese Maxey - Points Tyrese Maxey Over Apr 10 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey is the engine of the Philadelphia 76ers' offense and has been one of the more consistent scorers in the NBA this season. Maxey is not just a high-volume scorer; he's a high-efficiency one, and his ability to attack the paint, draw fouls, and hit from three creates multiple paths to exceeding this number.

The Indiana Pacers (18-61) play an up-tempo style that generates possessions for both teams. Indiana's defense has allowed a higher assist rate than most teams, which means Maxey should find open looks all night.

With the 76ers fighting for playoff positioning at 43-36, Maxey should carry a heavy offensive load against a Pacers team that is putting the finishing touches on a tanking campaign

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.