2026 Lexington Stakes Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

Key Takeaways:

The Lexington Stakes at Keeneland Race Course closes out the Kentucky Derby prep season with a full field lacking a clear standout, where pace pressure and developing form make trip dynamics especially important.

Confessional enters with the most relevant stakes experience in the field and profiles to secure a favorable stalking trip behind contested early speed.

The Hell We Did brings strong recent form and pedigree stamina, giving him credible upside as he stretches out to two turns for the first time.

Corona de Oro showed meaningful improvement when moving to a route distance last out and has the tactical ability to stay involved from an inside draw if he settles early.

The Grade 3 Lexington Stakes on Saturday, April 12, at Keeneland is the final Kentucky Derby points race of the year. The race offers a $400,000 purse as well as 20-10-6-4-2 qualification points on the road to the Kentucky Derby. It’s not enough to get a horse into the race unless they’re right on the bubble, but some years, there is that intrigue. Even if not, the race is often an exciting preview for horses who can step up in the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, or beyond the Triple Crown.

In 2026, there aren’t any horses in the Lexington who are close enough to the bubble to get them into the Kentucky Derby field, even if they win. However, the race drew an exciting field of 11, meaning it’s not only exciting as a divisional preview but also as a competitive betting race.

The favorites are a pair from the Brad Cox barn: 19 ½-length maiden winner Ezum and Virginia Derby third-place finisher Confessional. Other top contenders include promising Fair Grounds maiden winner Corona de Oro, stakes-placed Enforced Agenda, and blowout Sunland Park allowance winner The Hell We Did, a half-brother to Senor Buscador and Runaway Ghost.

The history of the Lexington Stakes goes back to 1936. It began as a two-year-old race in the autumn, became a race for horses aged three and older in 1938, and then, after a long hiatus between 1943 and 1972, it was brought back as a sophomore feature called the Calumet Purse, an overnight allowance in 1973. Its most prominent winners in those days include Preakness winner Master Derby (1975) and champion juvenile Rockhill Native (1980). It has been the Lexington Stakes since 1984, and major winners in that era include Preakness and Belmont winner Risen Star (1988), Preakness and Belmont winner Hansel (1991), Belmont winner Touch Gold (1997), and Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Charismatic (1999).

Lexington Stakes 2026 Information

Race Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Track : Keeneland

: Keeneland Post Time : 5:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

: 5:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Distance : 1 1/16 miles

: 1 1/16 miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds

: three-year-olds Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Lexington Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2026 Lexington Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and official morning-line odds for the field.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Corona de Oro Dallas Stewart Brian Hernandez, Jr. 6-1 2 Exhibition Only Rudy Rodriguez Ruben Silvera 10-1 3 Decisive Win Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 15-1 4 Enforced Agenda George Weaver Javier Castellano 10-1 5 Mister T Climaco Galindo-Torres Mitchell Murrill 30-1 6 Ramblin Bobby Barnett Mario Gutierrez 20-1 7 The Hell We Did Todd Fincher Luis Saez 8-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Lexington Stakes Prep Results

Three horses come out of Kentucky Derby prep races into the Lexington; all received minor awards but none won. Confessional was third in the Virginia Derby on March 14, tracking a sluggish pace and not making headway against Incredibolt in the end. Enforced Agenda was third in the Jerome on January 3 at Aqueduct in just his third start, but instead of pressing on down the Kentucky Derby trail was freshened up for a later campaign. Exhibition Only made his stakes debut in the Gotham (G3) on February 28 at Aqueduct, but finished a well-beaten fourth.

Three others come out of states races that weren’t part of the Kentucky Derby trail. Mister T was last seen winning the Indiana Futurity on November 13 against fellow Indiana-breds. Trendsetter was third in the Rushaway at Turfway on March 21, looking threatening midstretch but unable to keep pace in the end. Ramblin was a well-beaten fifth in the Black Gold on the Fair Grounds lawn on February 28.

Another pair of runners last faced allowance company. The Hell We Did blew out an allowance field at Sunland on March 15 and stretches out to two turns for the first time. I Did I Did missed by a neck in a first-level allowance dirt mile at Colonial Downs.

Three others come out of maiden special weights. Corona de Oro graduated March 7 at Fair Grounds in his first two-turn try, overcoming a slow start to battle on the pace and draw off in the lane. Ezum raised eyebrows with his second-out maiden win at Colonial on March 14, setting the pace and drawing off to win the dirt mile by 19 ½ lengths. Decisive Win was fourth in his only start, a 6 ½-furlong sprint at Santa Anita on March 7.

Lexington Stakes Contenders

These are the contenders in the Lexington Stakes, organized by post position:

Corona de Oro: He was steadily improving through three one-turn tries, but put it together, stretching out around two turns last out, despite starting a step slowly and having to be sent. It was a solid effort: he drew away to win comfortably, and also did so against older foes, making him one of only two horses in this field to have beaten his elders. The rail in a big field could be tough, though, and he’ll have no shortage of other pace to contend with. Exhibition Only: It took him five starts to break his maiden – which he did in a dirt mile at Aqueduct while up for a $75,000 tag, and while using Lasix for the first and only time so far. He regressed next out in the Gotham and has gotten a break since. The fact that his best work has come on the lead raises questions, given all the pace in this spot – he won’t have things easy. Decisive Win: He is the least experienced horse in the field and also the only maiden; he showed sprint speed last out, but weakened after the pace battle and weakened to a well-beaten fourth. He could improve with the experience and with the distance: trainer Doug O’Neill’s charges tend to move forward second out, and his pedigree suggests two turns. However, with his sprint speed, he will probably end up showing route speed as well, becoming another part of the pace brigade. Enforced Agenda: He battled on the pace and edged away to win by a length on debut in a dirt mile at Aqueduct, and it was enough of an effort to make him fairly well-bet in a four-horse Jerome next out. However, he didn’t make it near the lead that time after ducking in at the break, and finished a well-beaten third. He’ll need to break better – and, like so many here, will need to prove he can either win a contested pace battle or change his running style and win from off the pace. Mister T: He was beaten on debut on the grass against open company last September at Horseshoe Indianapolis, but then switched to dirt races against Indiana-breds and rattled off three straight wins: a maiden special weight mile, a sprint stakes, and a route stakes. Now he makes his sophomore debut – and tries dirt for the first time against open company. He’ll need to take a huge step forward from his speed figures last year, though that’s possible from ages two to three. And, he has proven he can win from off the pace, a positive with the likely pace setup. Ramblin: With nine starts, he is the most experienced horse in the field. He went 0-for-7 for trainer Keith Desormeaux, was claimed for $30,000 to Bobby Barnett, won his first start for the new barn for a $50,000 tag, but was then well beaten in a stakes race next out. He can pass horses, but he hasn’t run a race fast enough to get close to his competition in this. And, eight of his nine starts have come on turf – he hasn’t been on dirt since his debut, in which he was a well-beaten fifth. The Hell We Did: Todd Fincher is a New Mexico-based trainer who, more than anyone on that circuit, has proven he can take a good horse from there and win graded stakes. And, several of those good horses have been related to The Hell We Did – he’s an Authentic half-brother to both Saudi Cup (G1) winner Senor Buscador and Sunland Derby (G3) winner Runaway Ghost. The Hell We Did has only run sprint races so far, but showed tactical speed in both of those wins. If he can keep that ability when stretching out – something he is bred to do, of course – he looks like a serious contender. Trendsetter: He won his first two starts going five and a half furlongs last summer against Virginia-certified company, but hasn’t broken through in open stakes yet. He has hit the board twice in those five open-stakes starts since – but both of those money finishes came on the Turfway Tapeta. However, the pace could help him here – in his only open-stakes dirt try, he had a sluggish pace in front of him, and this time he should have more to run at late. Even so, he needs a serious improvement in terms of speed figures to contend for more than a minor award. Ezum: The buzz horse of the group, he was a no-show on debut in a sprint at Gulfstream, but he showed up (and then some) second-out, taking a dirt mile maiden at Colonial Downs by 19 ½ lengths on March 14. Flavien Prat keeps the call after riding him to that impressive maiden-breaker. The concern with him, however, is the pace: he set a comfortable one last out, but this time he’ll have plenty of company. The price will be short, and it may make more sense to bet against him unless there’s a mass defection of pace horses. Confessional: The second-stringer from the Brad Cox barn, he broke his maiden on debut going seven furlongs at Keeneland; though he hasn’t won again in three starts since, he has been keeping Derby-trail company. He is the more intriguing horse from the Cox barn just because of the likely pace setup: he doesn't have to settle far off the pace, but he doesn’t have to dispute it, meaning he can be in position to get first run on the contested front end. He also already has a victory at Keeneland, which bodes well for another good effort on the surface. I Did I Did: His lone win in seven starts came in a 1 1/16-mile maiden race on the Churchill Downs slop, and he tends to perform his best over an off track. Unfortunately, he is unlikely to get those conditions for this race. It’s also a concern that he does his best work at least close to the early pace, but isn’t as fast early as all the actual speed horses in this spot. This could lead to an uphill climb from a tough outside post.

Lexington Stakes Past Winners Past Performances

There have been ten runnings of the Lexington since the main track was switched back to dirt; the first modern dirt running was in 2015, though the race was not contested in 2020 in the shortened COVID-era meet. Since then, all but two of the winners have come out of stakes company, with the most common last-out track being Fair Grounds.

Three of the nine Lexington Stakes winners in the current dirt era came out of graded-stakes races in New Orleans. Senior Investment (2017) was sixth in the Louisiana Derby (G2), My Boy Jack (2018) was third in that same race, and Owendale (2019) rebounded from an eighth-place finish in the Risen Star (G2).

Three winners came out of graded stakes at tracks other than Fair Grounds. Divining Rod (2015) was third in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs, King Fury (2021) made his seasonal debut after a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs the previous fall, and Tawny Port (2022) came out of a second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway.

Two other recent Lexington winners came out of victories in ungraded stakes. Collected (2016) won the Sunland Park Festival of Racing Stakes (a replacement for the Sunland Park Derby, which was not run that year due to an extended equine herpesvirus quarantine), while Encino (2024) came out of a win in the Battaglia Memorial at Turfway.

Two recent Lexington winners have come out of maiden wins. First Mission (2023) came out of a second-out maiden victory at Fair Grounds, making it four of the last nine Lexington winners who came out of some kind of race at that track. Gosger (2025) also came out of a second-out maiden win at Gulfstream.

Lexington Stakes: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Lexington Stakes:

1. Confessional (7-2)

Trainer Brad Cox has had a hammerlock on this race in recent years, winning it four times since 2019. He has a pair in here. Favored Ezum may run into some pace problems, but the more experienced Confessional has found the right place to get on the right track. Confessional should be able to draft right behind that contested early pace, without having to drop too far back to be disadvantaged down the short Keeneland stretch.

Speaking of that Keeneland stretch, it’s a familiar place for Confessional – he broke his maiden over that track last year. Though that came at seven furlongs, and he has yet to prove himself around two turns, there are good reasons he should be able to. Both of his two-turn braces have had sluggish paces in front of him. This one, however, should unfold with plenty of speed for him to rally into. And, being by Essential Quality out of an American Pharoah half to Karlovy Vary – winner of the Ashland (G1) and the dam of graded turf route winners Mean Mary and Bye Bye Melvin – there’s no shortage of stamina in his breeding, and every chance for him to grow into that at age three.

2. The Hell We Did (8-1)

The Hell We Did has raced three times in New Mexico and now gets a class test in Kentucky. But, his New Mexico form has been strong. He stalked the pace and battled to victory on debut at Remington, winning by a neck. He took off the blinkers for the Zia Park Juvenile, settled off the pace, and finishing second behind an uncontested leader. Third out, facing older in an allowance race at Sunland, he chased well off a sharp pace and took complete command in the lane, drawing off to win by 13 lengths. It’s a promising start to his career, and every reason to take him out of the southwest to a bigger circuit.

In addition to class, distance is another question. The Hell We Did has yet to race at any distance other than six furlongs. But, there is every chance for this colt to thrive around two turns. His sire is Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, and he is half to a pair of graded-stakes winners at two-turn distances, both for Fincher. Those include Grade 1 winner Senor Buscador and Grade 3 winner Runaway Ghost. With that kind of a pedigree, it would be no surprise for two turns to be where this horse belongs.

3. Corona de Oro (6-1)

Though Corona de Oro graduated last out on the front end, it was an impressive effort: despite an imperfect break, he was still able to advance to the pace, contest it, and draw off. He’ll probably have to start better and will have more pace to contest with – or, he’ll have to change running style. His race two starts back, he stalked the pace and made a good run for second, beaten half a length.

Corona de Oro still needs to prove he can finish the job from off the pace, but given his pedigree, there’s every reason to believe that the distance was part of why he was able to put it together in the start after that one. He is by Bolt d’Oro out of a Lemon Drop Kid mare with stamina in the female family. And, if he can settle a bit and work a tracking trip from the inside – something jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr. knows how to work – he has a shot at a price.

Lexington Stakes Undercard

The Lexington is the 10th of 11 races Saturday at Keeneland. It is one of two graded-stakes races on the card. The other is the $650,000 Jenny Wiley (G1), a top-level turf affair for older fillies and mares.

The rest of the card features big fields and competitive races at the maiden, allowance, and starter levels, including both turf and dirt racing. With Keeneland’s trademark quality racing all day long, as well as the Apple Blossom (G1) day card at Oaklawn featuring Nitrogen, there will be great racing and wagering all day long. You can watch every race with expert analysis at FanDuel TV, and place your bets online through FanDuel!

About Keeneland

Lexington, Kentucky, is the home of one of the most important venues in worldwide horse racing—Keeneland. A group of horsemen opened the track in 1936, three years after the closure of the Kentucky Association track. Keeneland is unique in that it is not only home to a top-class racecourse, but also a sales ground from which top-class horses are purchased not just by US-based owners and trainers but from those as far afield as England, Ireland, France, and Dubai.

Racing fans flock to Keeneland for both top-class racing and excellent betting opportunities during two meets, held annually in April and October. Keeneland’s standing was highlighted again in 2009 when the Horseplayers Association of North America introduced its rating system, which placed it right at the top at number one. Nestled in the heart of Kentucky horse country, it is also a designated National Historic Landmark.

Lexington Stakes FAQ

Q: When and where is the Lexington Stakes?

A: The Lexington (G3) is scheduled Saturday, April 11 at 5:48 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. It is the 10th race of 11 on Saturday’s card at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, KY.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Lexington Stakes?

A: Todd Pletcher has the most wins in the Lexington, with five between 2005 and 2013. He is not running a horse in the race in 2026, but Brad Cox can tie him this year. Cox won four times between 2019 and 2024, and can win his fifth with either Ezum or Confessional.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Lexington Stakes?

A: Brad Cox trainee Ezum is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 2026 Lexington Stakes. He set the pace and drew off to win at second asking in a maiden special weight dirt mile at Colonial Downs on March 14. There is a good chance he holds as the favorite, between that dominant maiden win and the recent dominance of Brad Cox in this race. Cox has another runner with stakes experience, Confessional, who is the morning-line second choice at 7-2. Watch action on him, but it’s likely that the exciting new face will be the chalk.

Q: Who is the best Lexington Stakes jockey?

A: Jerry Bailey leads all jockeys with six Lexington wins between 1982 and 2004, though he is now retired. Among jockeys riding in 2026, Javier Castellano leads with two wins, with Coin Silver in 2005 and Collected in 2016. He can make it three if he rides Enforced Agenda to victory.

Q: Who won the 2025 Lexington Stakes?

A: Gosger won the 2025 Lexington for trainer Brendan Walsh and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. Walsh does not return, but Ortiz rides Confessional for Brad Cox.



New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!