2 Best Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Hawks vs Cavaliers Props and Betting Picks

The Cavs have been really good against two-guards, which pushes me to the under on Dyson Daniels' points prop.

Dyson Daniels - Points Dyson Daniels Under Apr 10 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, Cleveland has let up the fifth-fewest points per night to shooting guards. If we widen it out to the last 30 games, they've surrendered the third-fewest points per game to SGs.

Daniels isn't a big scorer in the first place, and he's gone for 12 or fewer points in three straight games. For the year, he's averaging 11.8 points per game.

In a difficult matchup, Daniels should have a tough time going over his season average.

The Cavs are sitting all of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill. That should be a meaningful blow to their offense.

Away Team Total Points Under Apr 10 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, the Hawks are playing well defensively. They're ninth in defensive rating for the season and an elite third in defensive rating across the late 15 games.

James Harden is going to have to shoulder a ton of the offensive load for Cleveland, and he's going to see a lot of the aforementioned Daniels, who is one of the NBA's best on-ball defenders.

It all adds up to the Cavs' offense being in a tricky position today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

