EPL Betting Picks Matchweek 32: Premier League Best Bets, Props and Picks for Every Match

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

Sporting Life’s soccer expert Jake Osgathorpe takes you through the weekend’s Premier League card, sharing a best bet for all 10 matchups.

Soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Premier League Betting Picks for Matchweek 32

West Ham vs Wolves Best Bet

West Ham desperately need points and a home game against bottom-placed Wolves offers a chance to respond. Crysencio Summerville looks the standout prop, having recorded a shot on target in nine straight league games, and he should see plenty of opportunities against a deep Wolves defense. At the other end, Yerson Mosquera is worth backing for 1+ shot. West Ham have conceded 39 set-piece shots across their last six games, and Mosquera averages 1.38 shots per 90 minutes.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Best Bet

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top but Bournemouth arrive on an 11-game unbeaten run, suggesting a tense matchup. With referee Michael Oliver averaging 4.5 cards across his last 14 games, the cards market appeals. Gabriel Martinelli has been booked in his last two starts and could be forced into fouls tracking Bournemouth’s pacey right side.

Burnley vs Brighton Best Bet

Brighton are pushing for Europe and should win at soon-to-be relegated Burnley. The Clarets have major struggles defending set pieces, which makes Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke a strong shot prop candidate. The Brighton center-back averages 0.66 shots per 90 minutes, and Burnley have allowed 34 attempts from opposing center-backs across their last 20 league games.

Brentford vs Everton Best Bet

Despite the high-stakes with both sides in European contention, this game profiles as a tight, low-scoring affair. Everton’s away matches average just 2.1 goals, with 11 of 15 finishing under 2.5. Brentford games have also cooled significantly this season, averaging 2.9 goals at home, down from 3.9 last year. Both teams are organized defensively and unlikely to take many risks.

Liverpool vs Fulham Best Bet

Liverpool look fatigued after a difficult week and may have one eye on their upcoming Champions League second leg. Fulham arrive fresh after a three-week break and were in good form before the international window. With Liverpool winning just eight of 15 home league matches, the visitors look capable of taking something.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Best Bet

Crystal Palace may rotate after their huge European win in midweek, while Newcastle need a strong finish to keep their European hopes alive. Malick Thiaw has won a foul in six of his last nine league starts and could be involved in a physical battle with Palace striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, who averages 2.75 fouls committed per 90 minutes since joining Palace.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Best Bet

Both sides have European commitments and so could approach this cautiously. Forest home games average just 2.1 goals, with their last six all finishing under 2.5. Villa have also seen four of their last five away league matches stay under the total. With fatigue and rotation possible, another low-scoring game looks likely.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Best Bet

Tottenham begin the Roberto De Zerbi era, but his possession-heavy style often struggles against deep defensive blocks. Sunderland excel in that setup, winning seven of 14 games when holding 40% possession or less this season. With Spurs winless in 13 league matches, the hosts look well placed to take advantage.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Best Bet

Manchester City look worth backing to win here at +110, but the props market offers better value. Nico O’Reilly is an attack-minded fullback who had landed a shot on target in eight straight games before last weekend and poses a strong aerial threat against a Chelsea side vulnerable on set pieces.

Manchester United vs Leeds Best Bet

Manchester United have impressed under Michael Carrick, but Leeds arrive in solid away form, avoiding defeat in seven of their last eight road games. Still, United’s attack is thriving, led by Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder leads the league with 16 assists and averages 0.34 expected assists per 90.

He’s delivered an assist in 13 of his last 19 starts, making Bruno Fernandes 1+ Assist look strong value.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.