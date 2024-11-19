Kansas vs UNC Wilmington Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0), winners of three straight.

Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (87.4%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Kansas-UNC Wilmington spread (Kansas -23.5) or over/under (155.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

UNC Wilmington went 13-15-0 ATS last year.

The Jayhawks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered three times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Seahawks had better results on the road (9-7-0) than at home (4-5-0).

Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas was the moneyline favorite 23 total times last season. It finished 18-5 in those games.

The Jayhawks played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

UNC Wilmington won three of the five games it played as underdogs last season.

The Seahawks were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Kansas a 99.0% chance to win.

Kansas vs. UNC Wilmington Head-to-Head Comparison

The Seahawks ranked 212th in the nation at 31.5 rebounds per game. That was similar to the 31.2 their opponents averaged.

The Seahawks' 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 16th in college basketball, and the 93.4 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 198th in college basketball.

