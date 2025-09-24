Kansas State vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The Kansas State Wildcats versus the UCF Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Kansas State vs UCF Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Kansas State: (-220) | UCF: (+180)
- Spread: Kansas State: -6.5 (-105) | UCF: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas State vs UCF Betting Trends
- Kansas State is winless against the spread this season.
- Kansas State is winless ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of Kansas State's four games this season has hit the over.
- UCF owns two wins against the spread this year.
- One UCF game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
Kansas State vs UCF Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (57.2%)
Kansas State vs UCF Point Spread
UCF is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-115 odds), and Kansas State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Kansas State vs UCF Over/Under
A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Kansas State-UCF matchup on Sept. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Kansas State vs UCF Moneyline
Kansas State is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while UCF is a +180 underdog.
Kansas State vs. UCF Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas State
|24.3
|84
|26.5
|95
|52.8
|4
|UCF
|39.7
|61
|8.7
|4
|50.2
|3
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Kansas State vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.