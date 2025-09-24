Kansas State vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Kansas State Wildcats versus the UCF Knights is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Kansas State vs UCF Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-220) | UCF: (+180)

Kansas State: (-220) | UCF: (+180) Spread: Kansas State: -6.5 (-105) | UCF: +6.5 (-115)

Kansas State: -6.5 (-105) | UCF: +6.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs UCF Betting Trends

Kansas State is winless against the spread this season.

Kansas State is winless ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Kansas State's four games this season has hit the over.

UCF owns two wins against the spread this year.

One UCF game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Kansas State vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (57.2%)

Kansas State vs UCF Point Spread

UCF is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-115 odds), and Kansas State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Kansas State vs UCF Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Kansas State-UCF matchup on Sept. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kansas State vs UCF Moneyline

Kansas State is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while UCF is a +180 underdog.

Kansas State vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas State 24.3 84 26.5 95 52.8 4 UCF 39.7 61 8.7 4 50.2 3

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

