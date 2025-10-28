Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked pass defense (215.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Justin Herbert Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.7

19.7 Projected Passing Yards: 247.07

247.07 Projected Passing TDs: 2.00

2.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.71

17.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (seventh overall), tallying 160.4 total fantasy points (20.1 per game).

Through his last three games, Herbert has completed 84-of-118 passes for 911 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 72.0 total fantasy points (24.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 95 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Herbert has compiled 1,280 passing yards (129-of-188) with 10 TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 99.1 fantasy points (19.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 179 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The high point of Herbert's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he posted 27.9 fantasy points (6 carries, 31 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Giants, throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions with 24 yards on one attempt on the ground (12.5 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Tennessee this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD against Tennessee this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.