Jordan Spieth Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Jordan Spieth Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Jordan Spieth 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Spieth's odds to win the Masters are set at +3300, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks 12th and suggests an implied probability of 2.9%.

Jordan Spieth Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Spieth has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024MC
2023T4
2022MC
2021T3
2020T46
2019T21
20183

Spieth started off his career at Augusta National blazing hot with two runner-up finishes and a win. In total, he's made 9 of 11 cuts here with a scoring average of 70.95.

That scoring average ranks fourth-best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

He's gone under 70 in 30.0% of his rounds here, compared to the 12.0% sample average since 2007.

Jordan Spieth Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Spieth has played some up-and-down golf, often spiking in approach and putting -- or being ice cold in one or the other.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25Valero Texas OpenPGAT12
3/23/25Valspar ChampionshipPGAT28
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGA59
3/2/25Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesPGAT9
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGACUT
2/9/25WM Phoenix OpenPGAT4
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT69

Jordan Spieth 2025 Key Stats

Here are Spieth's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total0.7134th
SG: Tee-to-Green0.5048th
SG: Off-the-Tee0.1963rd
SG: Approach the Green0.1082nd
SG: Around-the-Green0.2147th
SG: Putting0.2155th
Driving Distance30457th

