Jordan Spieth Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Jordan Spieth 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Spieth's odds to win the Masters are set at +3300, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks 12th and suggests an implied probability of 2.9%.

Jordan Spieth Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Spieth has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 T4 2022 MC 2021 T3 2020 T46 2019 T21 2018 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Spieth started off his career at Augusta National blazing hot with two runner-up finishes and a win. In total, he's made 9 of 11 cuts here with a scoring average of 70.95.

That scoring average ranks fourth-best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

He's gone under 70 in 30.0% of his rounds here, compared to the 12.0% sample average since 2007.

Jordan Spieth Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Spieth has played some up-and-down golf, often spiking in approach and putting -- or being ice cold in one or the other.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 Valero Texas Open PGA T12 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA T28 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA 59 3/2/25 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches PGA T9 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA CUT 2/9/25 WM Phoenix Open PGA T4 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T69

Jordan Spieth 2025 Key Stats

Here are Spieth's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 0.71 34th SG: Tee-to-Green 0.50 48th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.19 63rd SG: Approach the Green 0.10 82nd SG: Around-the-Green 0.21 47th SG: Putting 0.21 55th Driving Distance 304 57th View Full Table ChevronDown

