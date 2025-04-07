Jordan Spieth Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters
The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.
The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.
Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.
Jordan Spieth 2025 Masters Betting Odds
Spieth's odds to win the Masters are set at +3300, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.
That ranks 12th and suggests an implied probability of 2.9%.
Jordan Spieth Augusta National Results and Masters History
Here is how Spieth has fared at Augusta National in his career.
Year
Finish
|2024
|MC
|2023
|T4
|2022
|MC
|2021
|T3
|2020
|T46
|2019
|T21
|2018
|3
Spieth started off his career at Augusta National blazing hot with two runner-up finishes and a win. In total, he's made 9 of 11 cuts here with a scoring average of 70.95.
That scoring average ranks fourth-best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.
He's gone under 70 in 30.0% of his rounds here, compared to the 12.0% sample average since 2007.
Jordan Spieth Recent Results
Since the start of 2025, Spieth has played some up-and-down golf, often spiking in approach and putting -- or being ice cold in one or the other.
Here are his finishes since January.
End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
|4/6/25
|Valero Texas Open
|PGA
|T12
|3/23/25
|Valspar Championship
|PGA
|T28
|3/16/25
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|PGA
|59
|3/2/25
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|PGA
|T9
|2/16/25
|The Genesis Invitational
|PGA
|CUT
|2/9/25
|WM Phoenix Open
|PGA
|T4
|2/2/25
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|PGA
|T69
Jordan Spieth 2025 Key Stats
Here are Spieth's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.
Stat
Value
Rank
|SG: Total
|0.71
|34th
|SG: Tee-to-Green
|0.50
|48th
|SG: Off-the-Tee
|0.19
|63rd
|SG: Approach the Green
|0.10
|82nd
|SG: Around-the-Green
|0.21
|47th
|SG: Putting
|0.21
|55th
|Driving Distance
|304
|57th
