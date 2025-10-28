Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Detroit Lions, who have the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league (87.7 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Mason for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jordan Mason Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.35

36.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.44

3.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 91st overall, as he has tallied 64.0 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has delivered 21.9 total fantasy points (7.3 per game), rushing the ball 32 times for 112 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on seven yards on four receptions (five targets).

Mason has generated 52.7 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 285 yards with four touchdowns on 64 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 22 yards on seven receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he tallied 23.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to four players this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Detroit this year.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

