Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Running back Jonathan Taylor faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (112.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Taylor's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jonathan Taylor Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.8

19.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 93.84

93.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.14

15.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (second overall), piling up 191.6 fantasy points (24.0 per game).

During his last three games, Taylor has 86.3 total fantasy points (28.8 per game), carrying the ball 49 times for 370 yards and six touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 73 yards on nine catches (nine targets) with one TDs.

Taylor has generated 124.5 fantasy points (24.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 512 yards with nine touchdowns on 83 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 113 yards on 17 receptions (18 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Taylor's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for two catches and 21 receiving yards with one touchdown (35.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.6 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, running for 76 yards on 17 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

