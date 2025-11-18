Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will take on the ninth-ranked rushing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (100 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Taylor's next game against the Chiefs, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jonathan Taylor Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.88

90.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.99

0.99 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.46

9.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (second overall), compiling 243.9 fantasy points (24.4 per game).

In his last three games, Taylor has put up 87.7 fantasy points (29.2 per game), running for 442 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also contributed 75 yards on seven catches (seven targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Taylor has amassed 138.6 fantasy points (27.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 659 yards with nine touchdowns on 95 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 127 yards on 14 grabs (14 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Taylor's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, as he put up 46.6 fantasy points by grabbing three passes (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.7 points) in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running for 45 yards on 14 carries with two catches for 12 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed just two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Kansas City this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

