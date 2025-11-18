Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams will take on the 10th-ranked rushing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyren Williams Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.67

70.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.79

11.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 143.2 fantasy points in 2025 (14.3 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 26th overall.

During his last three games, Williams has 53.4 total fantasy points (17.8 per game), carrying the ball 51 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 16 yards on three catches (five targets).

Williams has posted 74.6 fantasy points (14.9 per game) during his last five games, running for 382 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 76 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 64 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he tallied 23.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 14 carries, 65 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, when he mustered only 6.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 54 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.