Jazz vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (9-8) visit the Utah Jazz (4-12) after losing three straight road games. The Spurs are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 226.5 -146 +124

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (55.9%)

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-8-0).

The Jazz have played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total eight times out of 16 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 43.8% of the time (seven out of 16 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread at home (7-4-0) than it has in road tilts (2-4-0).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in five of 11 home games (45.5%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in three of six matchups (50%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (5-4-0) than at home (2-4-1) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (two times out of seven) than away (five of nine) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.9 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists.

Chris Paul is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie averages 11 points, 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, John Collins gives the Jazz 17.8 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.9 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is draining 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 16.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jordan Clarkson gives the Jazz 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.