Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 13 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), WR Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (197.5 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Reed, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Reed vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.49

53.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Reed is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (64th overall), with 107.4 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

In his last three games, Reed has posted 21.7 fantasy points (7.2 per game), as he's hauled in 10 passes on 11 targets for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Reed has been targeted 18 times, with 14 receptions for 227 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 28.2 fantasy points (5.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Reed's season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, as he tallied 29.1 fantasy points by grabbing four passes (on six targets) for 138 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Reed let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.0 fantasy points (1 reception, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Miami has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Miami has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this season.

Miami has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Dolphins this year.

