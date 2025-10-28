Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings and their eighth-ranked pass defense (188 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jameson Williams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.48

56.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Williams is currently the 42nd-ranked player in fantasy (164th overall), with 41.0 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has posted 13.6 fantasy points (4.5 per game), as he's hauled in seven passes on 10 targets for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has compiled 158 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (21 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 21.6 (4.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he put up 16.8 fantasy points by catching two passes (on four targets) for 108 yards and one score.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Vikings this year.

