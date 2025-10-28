James Cook Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL (100 yards allowed per game).

With Cook's next game versus the Chiefs, should you consider him for your DFS lineup?

James Cook Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.97

87.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.84

22.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 126.2 fantasy points (18.0 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 14th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Cook has totaled 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game) as he's run for 352 yards and scored two touchdowns on 51 carries.

Cook has 84.5 total fantasy points (16.9 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 92 times for 577 yards with four touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 28 yards on six catches (eight targets).

The peak of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers last week, as he posted 33.6 fantasy points by running for 216 yards and two TDs on 19 attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, rushing 15 times for 49 yards (4.9 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

