Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the league (149 yards allowed per game).

Considering Pacheco for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

Isiah Pacheco Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.59

40.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.88

11.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pacheco is currently the 51st-ranked player in fantasy (216th overall), with 10.5 total fantasy points (3.5 per game).

Last week against the New York Giants, Pacheco posted 4.8 fantasy points, carrying the ball 10 times for 45 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with one reception for three yards as a receiver.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Ravens this season.

