Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Running back Isiah Pacheco faces a matchup against the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL (106 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pacheco worth a look for his next game against the Bears? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Pacheco this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pacheco vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.07

10.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.21

62.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.11

9.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is currently the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (116th overall), posting 12.4 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

Through two games this year, Pacheco has put up 12.4 fantasy points, running for 93 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 20 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on five catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pacheco put up 7.0 fantasy points, toting the ball 12 times for 70 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with one reception for zero yards as a receiver.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.