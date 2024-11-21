Indiana vs UNC Greensboro Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 21

The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on November 21, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (71.3%)

Indiana is a 16.5-point favorite against UNC Greensboro on Thursday and the over/under is set at 145.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

UNC Greensboro won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Against the spread last year, the Hoosiers performed worse when played at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Spartans performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (5-7-0) last season.

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana won 11 of the 14 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (78.6%).

The Hoosiers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -3030 or shorter.

UNC Greensboro was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

The Spartans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Indiana's implied win probability is 96.8%.

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro Head-to-Head Comparison

The Spartans were 144th in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That was 2.2 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

The Spartans averaged 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and allowed 92.2 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball).

