Indiana vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Indiana vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-3030) | Old Dominion: (+1200)

Spread: Indiana: -23.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +23.5 (-105)

Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

Indiana was 9-4-0 against the spread last year.

Indiana had an ATS record of 3-1 as favorites of 23.5 points or greater last season.

Indiana had nine of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Old Dominion beat the spread six times in 12 games last year.

Out of 12 Old Dominion games last season, seven went over the total.

Indiana vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (95.8%)

Indiana vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Indiana is a 23.5-point favorite against Old Dominion. Indiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -105.

Indiana vs Old Dominion Over/Under

The over/under for Indiana-Old Dominion on Aug. 30 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Indiana vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Old Dominion is a +1200 underdog on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -3030 favorite.

Indiana vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

The average implied total for the Hoosiers last season was 33.3 points, 4.7 fewer points than their implied total of 38 points in Saturday's game.

The Monarchs' average implied point total last season (30.2 points) is 15.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (15 points).

Indiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

