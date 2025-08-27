Indiana vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Indiana vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-3030) | Old Dominion: (+1200)
- Spread: Indiana: -23.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +23.5 (-105)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Indiana was 9-4-0 against the spread last year.
- Indiana had an ATS record of 3-1 as favorites of 23.5 points or greater last season.
- Indiana had nine of its 13 games go over the point total last year.
- Old Dominion beat the spread six times in 12 games last year.
- Out of 12 Old Dominion games last season, seven went over the total.
Indiana vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (95.8%)
Indiana vs Old Dominion Point Spread
Indiana is a 23.5-point favorite against Old Dominion. Indiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -105.
Indiana vs Old Dominion Over/Under
The over/under for Indiana-Old Dominion on Aug. 30 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Indiana vs Old Dominion Moneyline
Old Dominion is a +1200 underdog on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -3030 favorite.
Indiana vs. Old Dominion Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Hoosiers last season was 33.3 points, 4.7 fewer points than their implied total of 38 points in Saturday's game.
- The Monarchs' average implied point total last season (30.2 points) is 15.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (15 points).
Indiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
