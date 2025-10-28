Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), tight end Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (149.1 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Henry, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hunter Henry Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.35

42.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Henry is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (118th overall), with 55.7 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has produced 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game), as he's reeled in eight passes on nine targets for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Henry has produced 27.2 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 12 passes on 15 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 21.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (0.9 points) in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, catching one ball for nine yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Falcons have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.