How to Watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Sunday, February 16th, is set to be an entertaining night for NBA fans as the best players across the league will compete in the NBA All-Star Game.
Here's how to watch the big game, and learn about its new format.
How to Watch NBA All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT and truTV.
At least one of these channels are available on each of the following platforms: YouTube TV, DirecTV, Sling, Max, and Hulu + Live TV.
NBA All-Star Game Format
The NBA All-Star "Game" will actually be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games. The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points.
There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).
When and Where
The NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Game Times:
- All-Star Semifinal (Game 1) - 8:20 p.m. at Chase Center
- All-Star Semifinal (Game 2) - 9:10 p.m. at Chase Center
- All-Star Championship (Game 3) - 10 p.m. at Chase Center
All-Star Game Rosters
There will be 20+ participants from various NBA teams separated into three teams, coached by TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.
The fourth team is the winning team of the Rising Stars games, which will be coached by Candace Parker.
Team Shaq
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry
- Kyrie Irving*
- Jayson Tatum
- Kevin Durant
- Damian Lillard
- James Harden
- Jaylen Brown
Team Chuck
- Nikola Jokic
- Trae Young*
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Victor Wembanyama
- Pascal Siakam
- Alperen Sengun
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Donovan Mitchell
Team Kenny
- Anthony Edwards
- Jalen Brunson
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Cade Cunningham
- Darius Garland
- Tyler Herro
- Evan Mobley
- Jalen Williams
Irving and Young will replace Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, respectively, who are both out due to injury.
Curious to know how the teams compare? We ranked the three confirmed All-Star teams at FanDuel Research.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.