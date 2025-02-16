How to Watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, February 16th, is set to be an entertaining night for NBA fans as the best players across the league will compete in the NBA All-Star Game.

Here's how to watch the big game, and learn about its new format.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT and truTV.

At least one of these channels are available on each of the following platforms: YouTube TV, DirecTV, Sling, Max, and Hulu + Live TV.

NBA All-Star Game Format

The NBA All-Star "Game" will actually be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games. The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points.

There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).

When and Where

The NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Game Times:

All-Star Semifinal (Game 1) - 8:20 p.m. at Chase Center

8:20 p.m. at Chase Center All-Star Semifinal (Game 2) - 9:10 p.m. at Chase Center

9:10 p.m. at Chase Center All-Star Championship (Game 3) - 10 p.m. at Chase Center

All-Star Game Rosters

There will be 20+ participants from various NBA teams separated into three teams, coached by TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

The fourth team is the winning team of the Rising Stars games, which will be coached by Candace Parker.

Team Shaq

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Kyrie Irving*

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Damian Lillard

James Harden

Jaylen Brown

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic

Trae Young*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Victor Wembanyama

Pascal Siakam

Alperen Sengun

Karl-Anthony Towns

Donovan Mitchell

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cade Cunningham

Darius Garland

Tyler Herro

Evan Mobley

Jalen Williams

Irving and Young will replace Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, respectively, who are both out due to injury.

Curious to know how the teams compare? We ranked the three confirmed All-Star teams at FanDuel Research.

