New NBA 2025 All-Star Game Format, Explained

The NBA All-Star game will be here in no time, and this year, we have an all-new format to look forward to.

Here's how the All-Star voting process and tournament will work, along with the full All-Star weekend schedule.

When Is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00 p.m. at the Chase Center — home of the Golden State Warriors. The full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.

What Is the New NBA All-Star Game Format?

The NBA All-Star Game will be tournament-style, featuring four teams across three games. The winner for each game will be the first team to reach (or surpass) 40 points.

There will be two semifinal matchups (Game 1 and Game 2). The winning teams from each will move on to play in the championship matchup (Game 3).

NBA All-Star Voting Process

The starters for each team will be selected based on votes placed by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%), and a media panel (25%).

Seven players will act as reserves in each conference. These will be selected by NBA head coaches.

How Are the All-Star Teams Selected?

The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams (8 players on each team). The teams will be drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith on Thursday, February 6.

The teams will, fittingly, be named Team Charles, Team Shaq, and Team Kenny.

The fourth team will be the winners of the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, which showcases the top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League players. This fourth team will be called Team Candace, led by TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Who Will Be the NBA All-Star Game Head Coaches?

The coaching staffs with the best regular-season records in each conference as of February 2nd will form the four All-Star coaches.

The head coach of the top team in the Eastern Conference and the head coach of the top team in the Western Conference will lead two of the NBA All-Star teams.

An assistant coach from one staff will head the Castrol Rising Stars champion, while an assistant coach from the other staff will lead the remaining All-Star team.

What Is the Prize for Winning the NBA All-Star Game?

The $1.8 million All-Star prize pool is distributed as follows:

Top team players: $125,000 each

Second-place team players: $50,000 each

Third-place team players: $25,000 each

NBA All-Star Weekend Full Schedule

All times are Eastern.

NBA All-Star Voting Ends - Tuesday, Jan. 21

Tuesday, Jan. 21 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - Friday, February 14th at 7 p.m.

- Friday, February 14th at 7 p.m. Rising Stars - Friday, February 14th at 9 p.m.

- Friday, February 14th at 9 p.m. NBA All-Star Practice - Saturday, February 15th at 2 p.m.

- Saturday, February 15th at 2 p.m. Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee University - Saturday, February 15th at 5 p.m.

- Saturday, February 15th at 5 p.m. All-Star Saturday Night - Saturday, February 15th

- Skills Challenge - 8 p.m.

- Three-Point Contest - 8:30 p.m.

- Dunk Contest - 8 p.m.

- Saturday, February 15th - - 8 p.m. - - 8:30 p.m. - - 8 p.m. NBA All-Star Game - Sunday, February 16th at 8 p.m.

