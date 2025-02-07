2025 NBA All-Star and Rising Star Rosters: Ranking Every Team

The NBA's All-Star game format is changing for 2025.

You can read up on the NBA All-Star format here on FanDuel Research, but the main thing you need to know is that a four-team tournament will be held on Sunday, February 16th.

Three of those teams were drafted on Thursday, February 6th by TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

The fourth team in the tournament will come from the winner of the Rising Stars tournament, held on Friday, February 14th.

Let's dig into the NBA All-Star rosters below.

2025 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Here are the teams for Shaq, Kenny, and Chuck after the draft on February 6th.

2025 NBA Rising Star Game Rosters

Here are the teams for the Rising Star game after the draft on February 4th.

The team that wins the Rising Stars tournament will play in the NBA All-Star tournament with WNBA legend Candace Parker serving as general manager.

Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway Sr. drafted their teams today for the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars.



Each NBA legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jeremy Lin will lead the team of seven players representing the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/wImro9Aeie — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2025

Ranking the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Who has the best roster?

Well, it's always a bit hard to analyze the NBA All-Star game, but this new format should keep games competitive (first to 40 wins, and the championship game is first to 25).

But let's let the data do the talking.

I've gathered ESPN's WAR, Basketball-Reference's Box Plus-Minus (BPM), and BBall-Index's LEBRON metrics for offense, defense, and overall and standardized them to allow for aggregation, summation, roster size adjustments, and overall comparison.

So, an average unit would have a zero in a particular rank, and positive numbers are better here. With that said, here's how the teams rank.

Team Offense Defense Overall Team Chuck 9.2 7.1 10.4 Team Kenny 5.8 0.4 5.2 Team Shaq 5.7 0.6 5.0 Team Chris -3.4 -3.2 -4.5 Team Mitch -5.8 -0.7 -5.1 Team Tim -6.4 -0.3 -5.5 Team Jeremy -8.0 -4.9 -8.5

As expected, the NBA All-Star teams stand out above the Rising Star squads, but Chuck's team looks like the team to beat if the players play like they have in the regular season.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rate out as the top two players -- by far -- across these metrics. But Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also top-five. Only Jayson Tatum (Team Shaq, third) is in the top-five as well.

Chuck's defensive-heavy draft could pay off -- but his team's offense rates out best, too.

2025 NBA All-Star Game Betting Odds

Will Team Chuck's elite analytics be enough to give them a tournament win?

That remains to be seen, but Team Chuck and Team Shaq are co-favorites at +160 to win it all, according to the NBA All-Star Game betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Friday, February 7th.

NBA 2025 All-Star Winning Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Team Shaq +160 Team Chuck +160 Team Kenny +350 Team Candace +700

